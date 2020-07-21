Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-75 SB at US-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound near US-35 caused delays Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident around 3:30 p.m. involved three vehicles and medics were called to the scene, though they could not immediately say if anyone was seriously injured.

The lefthand lanes were closed in the area until crews could clear the scene.

