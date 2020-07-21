Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-75 SB at US-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Temperatures across the Midwest have been hot and humid, causing many to seek shade and air conditioned spaces. While the heat can be uncomfortable for humans, high temperatures and humidity can be just as miserable and even dangerous for pets. President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Brian Weltge, said it's important to pay attention to signs that your pet may be experiencing heat stress.

"Any time an animal overheats, it's very, very serious. Prevention is probably the most important thing - making sure to prevent that from happening, but if it were to happen, you start to see dogs get very lethargic, they start panting, they become listless. Whenever things like that start to occur, you have to get them to a vet very quickly."