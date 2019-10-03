Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-75 NB near Edwin C Moses Blvd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 northbound near Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 2 pm.

At least three vehicles are believed to be involved and injuries have been reported, though it is unclear at this time how many people are hurt.

Drivers should use caution in the area until crews can clear the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.