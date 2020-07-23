Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bethel Twp.

BETHEL TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Bethel Township Wednesday evening.
The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the crash involving three vehicles happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-40 and SR-235.
Authorities could not immediately say if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
