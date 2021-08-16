Multi-vehicle crash injures, traps several people in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash with people trapped in Xenia.

Greene County Regional Dispatch said that the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of W. Main Street and Progress Drive. They believe four cars were involved and multiple people were injured.

Though they could not confirm the severity of the injuries, dispatchers were able to verify that people were trapped as a result of the crash.

The intersection of W. Main Street and Progress Drive are shutdown around the crash site while crews continue to clean up after the accident. They estimate being on scene for several hours while they get this done.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.