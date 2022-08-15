MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been injured after five cars and a semi-truck collided on I-75 on Monday.

Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725.

According to Officer William Olinger with Miami Township Police, six vehicles collided, one of which was a semi-truck. Only one person was injured. They were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were closed due to the crash. As of 3:45 p.m., the right two lanes had reopened.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Olinger said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.