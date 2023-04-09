DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Moraine has caused backups for drivers traveling south of Dayton.

According to Moraine Police, authorities were dispatched around 1:11 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-75, just south of Carillon Blvd. for a report of a crash. Moraine Police say at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Injuries have been reported and people have been taken to the hospital from the scene, according to police. It is not known the extent of the injuries from the crash or how many people were transported.

The ODOT camera at Carillon Blvd. below showed the backup at 1:52 p.m.

(ODOT Camera)

If you are traveling southbound towards Moraine on I-75, you can expect at least a 13 minute delay.