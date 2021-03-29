3 hospitalized after 4 vehicle accident on Wilmington, Wayne Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a four vehicle crash on Wilmington Avenue and Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

The accident took place Monday night before 9:30 p.m. A truck involved in the crash sideswiped one vehicle, which hit another and caused it to hit another vehicle.

Three people involved were injured and taken to the hospital. Dayton Police said the injuries were serious but they were in stable condition. Authorities are waiting for more information about their conditions before processing the scene.

Police said that three of the four vehicles were destroyed. The intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Wayne Avenue is currently closed.

