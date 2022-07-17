DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia fire crews responded to assist Butler Fire and Harrison Township Fire and EMS crews on what turned out to be a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 southbound on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred on Benchwood Road.

A passenger vehicle struck a semi trailer stopped alongside the road. As police and fire crews were arriving a second passenger vehicle stuck a Vandalia Police cruiser that was stopped providing traffic control.

The driver of the first car, that struck semi, was the only injury. That driver was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital. The Vandalia officer was not injured.

(Photos courtesy of City of Vandalia Division of Fire)




