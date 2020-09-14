Multi-state voter registration tour kicks off in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-state voter registration drive kicked off Monday in Trotwood.

The organizers are the creators of The 1528 Podcast, and targeted areas where voter turnout is usually low.

The group was outside the Arena Sports Bar in Trotwood Monday where they had ChromeBooks and paperwork to register to vote.

The 43-day “Inner City Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot RV Tour” is hosted by four friends who met in college and started The 1528 podcast during the pandemic. None of the four members are from the Miami Valley but made their first stop in Trotwood.

“We’re going through the four big battleground states because we know voter turnout wasn’t great, just 60 percent last presidential election year,” said Andre Walton with The 1528 podcast.

Walton said that was even lower in inner cities, so they’re hitting ten cities in four states and will offer both online and paper voter registration forms. They will be in the Dayton area until Wednesday, helping our community prepare for the upcoming election.

“You can’t complain if you haven’t voted, if you haven’t at least put in your word so that your elected officials are who you would like them to be,” said Justin Thaxton of The 1528 podcast.

They are also offering absentee ballot applications to those looking to mail in their vote.

“We know that with COVID going on, maybe people are a little apprehensive about getting to the polls,” said Walton.

The group is self-funding the tour so they have a GoFundMe set up to help with RV costs.

The group will be at Shark’s Fish and Chicken on W. Third St. on Tuesday, for more information, click here.