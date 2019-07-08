Multi-million dollar renovation increasing capacity for crowded YWCA shelters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In July, the YWCA will celebrate 42 years of working with women in need in the Greater Dayton region. YWCA staff say for a majority of time they have been at or over capacity. They also shared that recent natural disasters may have increased the need at their shelter.

However, a $17 million dollar renovation of their facilities will help fix that problem.

The YWCA has been working since April on this renovation project, because as the only domestic violence shelter in Montgomery and Preble counties, things can get busy.

“Every day we are serving up to 75 women and children in our two shelters,” said Audrey Starr, director of Marketing and Communications with the YWCA.

“We also know that natural disasters can really elevate domestic violence situations. We definitely see more of those calls, more of those instances where things are just expounded by natural disaster,” explained Starr.

The renovation project will provide 65 new apartments and increase the number of women and their families who can access the safe haven.

“[They have] private restrooms, private kitchens…so it gives a real sense of home to the ladies. We want to make sure that what we’re providing here is safety, security, confidentiality for all of our residents and our clients,” said Nicholas Hubbarb, the compliance and special projects manager for the renovation.

The next phase of the renovation project is expected to be completed within the next 30 days.

