Multi-million dollar development project planned for historic Wright-Dunbar area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 60 apartments, retail spaces, restaurants and an indoor parking garage are all a part of the San Marco Dayton LLC development group’s vision for an abandoned building in West Dayton.

The building in the 800 Block of W. Third Street has served many purposes, but has stood empty now for decades. At the end of 2019, a group of developers came together to purchase the building and are now drafting grand plans for it.

“It’s the first of its kind in West Dayton. I’m from Dayton, so we’ve been talking about revitalizing the West side of Dayton my entire life,” said John Lumpkin who represents San Marco LLC.

Lumpkin says the building will bring market-share housing in an area that has been needing to expand.

“The story always gets told that we’re going to bring low-income housing, but we dont need anymore of that and we’re not bringing that over here,” he said.

The building just a few blocks away from the Third Street Bridge. They’re hoping the end of construction for both projects will come around the same time in 2022.

“Our goal is to create an entrance into this part of the city. It will hopefully be a beacon of future development for this part of town,” said Lumpkin.

The building sits right at the entrance of the Wright Dunbar Historic District, once a thriving African American community according to the Jeff Jackson, Wright Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association President.

“Having a multi-million dollar project as soon as you come off that bridge entering into the West-side will kind of have a different feel and flavor for what you’re getting into as you’re coming into Wright-Dunbar,” explained Jackson.