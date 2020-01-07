Multi-county chase ends in Middletown, driver arrested

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is in custody after a police pursuit that began in Miami County late Monday night and ended in Warren County, according to authorities.

Troy Police attempted to stop a car on I-75 southbound at around 11:30 pm Monday when the car took off. Officers eventually ended the pursuit but the car was picked up again by Tipp City Police. Once the driver reached Montgomery County, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that stop sticks were used on I-75 southbound near State Route 122 in Middletown to pop the man’s tires. Two other cars were damaged from the stop sticks, in addition to an OSP trooper’s car.

Southbound I-75 was shut down for nearly two hours while officials investigated. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.