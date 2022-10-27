Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were injured after a car crash sent one car into a building in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, several cars collided just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Wilmington Avenue. One of the cars involved crashed into a nearby building.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash left four people injured, and medics were called to the scene. it is unknown how severely the victims were injured.

This incident remains under investigation.