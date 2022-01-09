HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-car crash occurred at the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive on Sunday.

At around 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a red Chrysler 200 was traveling west on Turner Road, and a black Ford F-150 truck was traveling north on Philadelphia Drive when they collided in the intersection. The F-150 was then struck by a tan Chevrolet Cavalier which was also traveling north on Philadelphia Drive.

The MCSO said the driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

The drivers of the Chrysler 200 and the Ford F-150 had conflicting stories about the cause of the accident, according to the MCSO.

This incident remains under investigation by the MCSO.