BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of I-675 are closed after a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-675 near Shakertown Road around 8:30 am. Beavercreek Police told 2 NEWS several vehicles were involved but did not have any information on injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-675 are closed while crews work to clear the scene.