Mudlick Tap House adds heated ‘igloos’ to patio in time for winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When cold weather sets in many people tend to bundle up and stay inside, but Mudlick Tap House is providing a place where community members can stay warm and enjoy patio dining with insulated igloos.

Owner of Mudlick, Forrest Williams, said he and his partner liked the look of the igloos they saw in other cities, and decided now would be the perfect time to integrate them into their downtown space.

“The city allowed us to expand our patio which was great, because these would never fit on the patio in the first place. [Now] patios all across the whole world [are] where people want to be.”

With health still a top priority as the pandemic continues, only eight people will be allowed into the igloos at one time, and they must all be from the same party. But Williams said those who do come out should expect to feel safe and comfortable with the outdoor seating, even in the cooler months.

“We have heaters in there [and] we have UV air filtration systems to help purify the air.”

And on top of the warmth and 360 degree views they offer, Williams said the igloos were a timely and worthwhile investment for his business.

“It was not bad. I think they’re going up in price and I’m not even sure if you can get them right now, but the price was manageable.”

Williams said reservations are required to use the igloos and there is a minimum amount guests will need to spend within their reserved two-hour time block. He said the igloos will be put to use beginning Friday night.

For more information, you can visit the Mudlick Tap House website by clicking here.