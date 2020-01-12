Much colder today as winds relax

What a difference a day makes! After reaching a new record high on Saturday of 67 degrees, today we will only be in the low 40s. Maximum wind gusts on Saturday reached 83 mph at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Today winds will subside rather quickly as high pressure builds into the area.
TODAY: Winds diminish, mix of clouds and sun, much colder. High 41
TONIGHT: Colder. Scattered clouds. Low 33
MONDAY: Temperatures rebound. Partly sunny. High near 50
This will be a roller coaster of a week with temperatures. High will be in the 50s mid week and then return to the 30s for the end of the week. Chance of rain on Wednesday.
Live Doppler 2HD
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.