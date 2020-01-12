Much colder today as winds relax

What a difference a day makes! After reaching a new record high on Saturday of 67 degrees, today we will only be in the low 40s. Maximum wind gusts on Saturday reached 83 mph at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Today winds will subside rather quickly as high pressure builds into the area.

TODAY: Winds diminish, mix of clouds and sun, much colder. High 41

Winds diminish as the day progresses.

Wind chills today in the 20s and 30s.

Much colder today but still above the average high of 34 degrees.

TONIGHT: Colder. Scattered clouds. Low 33

MONDAY: Temperatures rebound. Partly sunny. High near 50

This will be a roller coaster of a week with temperatures. High will be in the 50s mid week and then return to the 30s for the end of the week. Chance of rain on Wednesday.

