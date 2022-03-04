MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A person in a reported stolen vehicle got away after hitting a police cruiser Friday in Moraine.

The Moraine Police Department (MPD) said the incident happened at Flying Ace Express Carwash on West Dorothy Lane just before 10 a.m. Officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Toledo and attempted to intercept it as it left the carwash.

The driver in the stolen vehicle accelerated and intentionally hit a Kettering police cruiser, causing functional damage to the cruiser, according to MPD. The driver then drove over a curb and hit a carwash sign.

Moraine officers followed the vehicle as it headed west on West Dorothy Lane. Police said the pursuit ended due to high speeds and erratic driving by the suspect in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was last seen entering I-75 NB from State Route 741 while speeding.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police said they do not have anyone in custody or any identified suspects.