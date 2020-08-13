Movie theaters in Miami Valley reopen Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Movie theater

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cinemark theaters in the Miami Valley are opening Friday, August 14.

The theaters, which include The Greene, said they have enhanced cleaning and safety measures ahead of reopening to eager moviegoers. Facemasks are required in the theaters except when eating or drinking in the auditoriums.

Some classic films are on the schedule including Raiders of the Lost Arc, Goonies, Ghostbusters and others. You can find a list here.

Cinemark operated seven theaters in the Miami Valley and Cincinnati areas including Dayton, Huber Heights, West Carrollton and Piqua. For more information about the measure to keep the public safe, head to Cinemark’s website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar