Movie theaters in Miami Valley reopen Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cinemark theaters in the Miami Valley are opening Friday, August 14.

The theaters, which include The Greene, said they have enhanced cleaning and safety measures ahead of reopening to eager moviegoers. Facemasks are required in the theaters except when eating or drinking in the auditoriums.

Some classic films are on the schedule including Raiders of the Lost Arc, Goonies, Ghostbusters and others. You can find a list here.

Cinemark operated seven theaters in the Miami Valley and Cincinnati areas including Dayton, Huber Heights, West Carrollton and Piqua. For more information about the measure to keep the public safe, head to Cinemark’s website.