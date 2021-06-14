Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Xenia crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Xenia Monday afternoon.

Greene County Regional Dispatch said that the crash happened around 1:22 p.m. near South Detroit Street and Home Avenue. The intersection will be closed several hours while law enforcement reconstruct the crash.

The Xenia Police Department told 2 NEWS that the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. There is no word on the extent of the riders injuries or their condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Xenia police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.