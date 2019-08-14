Motorcyclist rear-ended on I-75 NB past Dixie Hwy.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a crash on I-75 northbound.

West Carrollton Police tell 2 NEWS it happened at Exit 47 past Dixie Highway.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time. The driver of the other car was not injured.

The left lanes are closed in the area until emergency crews can clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

