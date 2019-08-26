OSP: Motorcyclist killed in Wapakoneta crash was not wearing helmet

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Wapakoneta on Saturday night.

Around 9:50 pm on August 24, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and one pickup truck on OH-219 near the Mercer/Auglaize County line.

Both of the motorcycles were traveling eastbound on OH-219 in the left lane.

23-year-old Jason Frey was driving a blue 2009 Harley Davidson when he struck the rear of the white 2009 Harley Davidson in front of him.

Both drivers were thrown from the motorcycles.

The blue Harley Davidson fell onto its side on the roadway, while the white motorcycle continued rolling eastbound on OH-219, striking a red Dodge pickup truck that was also headed eastbound.

Frey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in Saint Marys and then flown to Lima Memorial Hospital.

The pickup truck driver was not injured and drove his vehicle from the scene.

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

Alcohol is being investigated as a potential factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Montezuma and Saint Marys Township Fire and Rescue, Mercer County EMS, Coldwater EMS, Auglaize County Community Emergency Response Team, Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers, Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation and Crash Reconstruction Units, Auglaize and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Hogenkamp Funeral Home all assisted at the scene.

