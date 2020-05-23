Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Springfield Friday evening.
Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West First Street.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. It is unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.
Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash.
