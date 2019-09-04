Motorcyclist killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on SR-66 in Shelby County late Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Joel Howell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that around 4:30 pm, a car rear-ended a motorcycle that had stopped to turn into a driveway in the 2000 block of SR-66.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was taken to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

