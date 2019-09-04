Breaking News
Motorcyclist killed in Shelby County crash
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian begins to scrape Florida’s east coast

Motorcyclist killed in Shelby County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on SR-66 in Shelby County late Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Joel Howell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that around 4:30 pm, a car rear-ended a motorcycle that had stopped to turn into a driveway in the 2000 block of SR-66.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was taken to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS