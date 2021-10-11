DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Darke County Monday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the 6600 block of State Route 571 just after 4 p.m. for a head-on crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a dump truck driven by Gregory Friend, 55, of Tipp City, was traveling eastbound on State Route 571. While trying to pass another vehicle heading east, Friend struck a motorcycle heading west.

The motorcycle was driven by John Neargarder, 39, of Greenville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Friend was treated and released at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.