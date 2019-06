BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle driver was killed after colliding with a car Wednesday afternoon.

Beavercreek Police say a vehicle was headed southbound on Grange Hall Road and was turning onto I-675 when it struck the northbound motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.