Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clark County Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the fatal crash on Ballentine Pike within the intersection of Miller Road at 6:20 p.m

According to OSHP, Nathan Locke, 22, of Springfield, was heading north on a motorcycle on Ballentine Pike. Another driver Mark Scott, 57, of New Carlisle was going east on Miller Road and stopped at a four-way intersection.

Scott’s car was struck on the passenger’s side by Locke after he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Locke was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speeding and failure to yield the right of way at intersections continue to lead our contributing factors in injury and fatal crashes. Obeying the speed limit and making a complete stop at stop sign help eliminate tragedies on our roadways.” said Lieutenant Aller.

The crash is under investigation.