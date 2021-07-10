Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clark County Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the fatal crash on Ballentine Pike within the intersection of Miller Road at 6:20 p.m

According to OSHP, Nathan Locke, 22, of Springfield, was heading north on a motorcycle on Ballentine Pike. Another driver Mark Scott, 57, of New Carlisle was going east on Miller Road and stopped at a four-way intersection.

Scott’s car was struck on the passenger’s side by Locke after he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Locke was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speeding and failure to yield the right of way at intersections continue to lead our contributing factors in injury and fatal crashes. Obeying the speed limit and making a complete stop at stop sign help eliminate tragedies on our roadways.” said Lieutenant Aller.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Getting married? New Colorado program could help pay for your wedding

‘Very dangerous for motorcyclists’: OSP warns to bag lawn clippings from roadways

2 shot outside restaurant

Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Dayton Air Show Parade

Support pours in as Wichita father celebrates son's birth while mourning his 22-year-old wife killed in crash

Fireworks legalization bill vetoed

More News