Motorcyclist injured after crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road, just east of McEwen Road, on reports of an injured driver.

Deputies arrived shortly after 6:40 p.m. to find an SUV had failed to maintain distance and rear-ended a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The rider was taken to Southview Hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

