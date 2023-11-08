GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was severely injured in a motorcycle crash in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

Greeneville Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 100 block of North Broadway Street on Nov. 7 around 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on North Broadway when an SUV exited an alleyway onto the street. The motorcycle and SUV collided, resulting in a crash with injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight and is reportedly in critical condition. The SUV driver was transported to Wayne Health Care.

Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

This incident is currently under investigation by Greenville Police.