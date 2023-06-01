MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of a motorcycle injured in a crash in Miami County has died.

On Monday, May 29, a two-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 near milepost 77 at around 4:14 p.m. in Concord Township, Miami County.

CareFlight was called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Piqua Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) identified the man driving the motorcycle in the crash as 48-year-old Donald Weddle of Sanderson, Fla.

The Piqua Post says the preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer and Weddle, the driver of the 2012 Harley Davidson Road Glide 103 Custom motorcycle, were driving northbound on I-75. Weddle was driving in the left lane behind the driver of the Ford when the Ford braked because of slow traffic up ahead, OSP says.

It is believed by OSP that the driver of the Harley Davidson is to have swerved to avoid the Ford, but ended up crashing into the rear of the vehicle. In the roadway, the motorcycle overturned as a result of the crash.

OSP says the driver and passengers of the Ford were not injured, and the crash is still under investigation.