Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting pickup truck head-on in Union City

UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a crash Thursday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies, along with the Union City Police Department and Fire & Rescue, responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Converse Road in Union City.

The initial investigation found that a motorcycle traveling west on Converse Road drove left of center while takin ga curve and hit a pickup truck head-on. The motorcyclist was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.