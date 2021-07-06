Motorcyclist facing charge after police chase, crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is facing a fleeing charge after leading police on a chase and crashing his vehicle Monday.

According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, at 5:40 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist heading west on 6th Street and approaching S. River Street.

The motorcyclist fled south on Riley Blvd. into Middletown on S. Dixie Hwy, then turned onto Manchester Blvd. Police said the motorcycle continued fleeing on Manchester Blvd. where the roadway turns into University Blvd. The driver then lost control and crashed just before the exit ramp for Roosevelt Blvd on University Blvd.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Monroe, Ohio was transported to Atrium Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said once he is released he will be transported to the Warren County Jail for housing, charged with F-4 Fleeing and be held on $25,000.00 bond.

The driver has a pending court date of July 6, 2021.