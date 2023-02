Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has died after a collision shut down the ramp to State Route 725 Thursday evening.

Thursday night, a motorcyclist drove into a vehicle by the ramp leading from I-75 South to State Route 725 West. The motorcyclist was brought to the hospital where they died later that night.

The ramp from I-75 South to State Route 725 West was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department.