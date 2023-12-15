MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Friday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an injury crash on N. County Road near Lytle Road just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcycle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Blazer while both vehicles were traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet were reportedly uninjured.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, along with the Troy Fire Department and Medics.

The crash remains under investigation, and when completed will be presented to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for review.