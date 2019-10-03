Motorcyclist dies after striking SUV in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking an SUV on US-127 in Preble County Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:10 pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to US-127 at Consolidated Road, south of Eaton.
Initial investigation revealed that a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed southbound on US-127 when the driver traveled left of center.
The motorcycle then struck a 2012 Ford Escape that was traveling northbound. Upon impact, the SUV flipped onto its top, while the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet.
25-year-old Levi Robertson, of Camden, was driving the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and occupant of the SUV were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Gratis Township Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Traffic was rerouted for about two hours while deputies conducted their investigation.
