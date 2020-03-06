VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Vandalia late Thursday afternoon.
Around 5:15 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers received reports that a 2016 Triumph Bonneville was involved in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 75 southbound.
Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that the motorcycle, driven by 61-year-old Paul G. Bonham, traveled off the right side of the roadway while on the ramp and struck a guardrail.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus test kits could come to Ohio hospitals this week
- Motorcyclist dies after crash on ramp from I-70 WB to I-75 SB
- Lawmakers target tech companies in fight against child sex abuse
- Concerns of under testing for coronavirus pushes CDC to change requirements
- Vandalia Division of Fire receives donation of carbon monoxide alarms