Motorcyclist dies after crash on ramp from I-70 WB to I-75 SB

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Vandalia late Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers received reports that a 2016 Triumph Bonneville was involved in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 75 southbound.

Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that the motorcycle, driven by 61-year-old Paul G. Bonham, traveled off the right side of the roadway while on the ramp and struck a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

