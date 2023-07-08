GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers were called on Friday around 11:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Martin St. in Greenville. Police were sent to the scene for a reported crash with injuries.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver of a Ford F-150 was exiting a private drive and entering the roadway, where the driver of the Ford allegedly struck the driver of a motorcycle, a release says.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 23-year-old Jase Blocher, of Greenville. Blocher died from his injuries at the scene.

At this time, Greenville police and the Darke County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash.