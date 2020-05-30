Motorcyclist dead after accident on Grubbs Rex Road

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8400 block of Grubbs Rex Road on an injury accident early Saturday morning.

Deputies, along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire Department and Pitsburg Fire Department, arrived around 2:01 a.m. to the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a pick-up truck driven by a male, 31, was traveling west on Grubbs Rex Road, and was struck in the rear by motorcycle driven by a male, 28.

This caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old male was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.