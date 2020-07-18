Motorcyclist airlifted after accident in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle Friday night.

Deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m. and found a truck had attempted to turn left onto Younker Road from SR 242. The truck traveled in front of a motorcycle, which swerved off the right side of the road to avoid hitting the truck and was thrown from his bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, his condition is currently unknown. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was charged with an OVI as well as failing to give the right of way when turning left. .