Motorcyclist airlifted after accident in Darke County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle Friday night.

Deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m. and found a truck had attempted to turn left onto Younker Road from SR 242. The truck traveled in front of a motorcycle, which swerved off the right side of the road to avoid hitting the truck and was thrown from his bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, his condition is currently unknown. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was charged with an OVI as well as failing to give the right of way when turning left. .

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS