Motorcycle rider slides, crashes on cut grass

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A serious crash involving a motorcycle blocked a Jefferson Township intersection early Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Infirmary Road and Germantown Pike.

CareFlight was called to the scene to take the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital

Investigators say the 23-year-old victim lost control when his motorcycle slipped on some recently cut grass that was blown onto the road.

His name has not been released.

