Motorcycle ride in Middletown to raise money for families

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A charity motorcycle ride in Middletown is returning for its seventh year Saturday.

The Highway to Help ride on Saturday, August 7 is organized by Atrium Medical Center employees. According to a release, the proceeds from the three-hour motorcycle ride benefit Adopt-A-Family during the holidays. Last year, organizers said money raised at the event helped dozens of families receive gifts and necessities they could not have otherwise afforded to buy.

Riders are encouraged to pre-register online for the ride and lunch, but can also register the same day of the event beginning at 10 a.m. at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Motorcycles will leave the hospital campus at noon. Organizers said the ride will go through Warren, Preble and Butler counties and end in Trenton.

You can register at www.AtriumMedCenter.org/HighwayToHelp. The cost of registration is $20 per motorcycle.