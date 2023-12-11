BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County motorcycle crash Friday killed one person and injured two others.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called around 7:08 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 122 and West Alexandria Road. First responders and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) were called on the report of an injury crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2012 Dodge Durango and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved, according to the sheriff’s office. All three individuals from the scene were taken to the hospital.

A 64-year-old Trenton woman was the passenger of the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the motorcycle was listed in critical condition, while the driver of the Durango was treated for “apparent minor injuries.”

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.