Motorcycle involved in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Harrison Township Friday night.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Deering Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue around 10:20 pm.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.