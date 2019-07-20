Motorcycle involved in Harrison Twp. crash

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Harrison Township Friday night.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Deering Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue around 10:20 pm.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

