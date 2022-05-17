UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at the intersection of Old Springfield Road and Union Airpark Boulevard.

Just before 7 am, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office was called to assist with a crash including a car and a motorcycle, Englewood Dispatch said. According to Union Police on the scene, a woman driving a car pulled onto Old Springfield Road from Union Airpark Blvd, directly into the motorcyclist’s path.

The motorcyclist was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and complained of pain in his leg and shoulder.

Officers on the scene cited the woman in the car for failure to yield. It is unknown what caused the collision, however the sun may have played a role in the crash.