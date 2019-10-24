Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle Crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man riding a motorcycle escaped injury early Thursday morning after crashing into a pickup truck in Dayton.

The motorcycle was going through the green traffic light at the intersection of S. Main Street and W. Stewart Street when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash.

Neither the rider or the driver were injured, however a part of S. Main Street was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and a vest.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS