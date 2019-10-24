Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man riding a motorcycle escaped injury early Thursday morning after crashing into a pickup truck in Dayton.
The motorcycle was going through the green traffic light at the intersection of S. Main Street and W. Stewart Street when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash.
Neither the rider or the driver were injured, however a part of S. Main Street was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and a vest.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
