Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man riding a motorcycle escaped injury early Thursday morning after crashing into a pickup truck in Dayton.

The motorcycle was going through the green traffic light at the intersection of S. Main Street and W. Stewart Street when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash.

Neither the rider or the driver were injured, however a part of S. Main Street was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and a vest.

