DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a home in Arcanum on Tuesday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital via CareFlight, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time.