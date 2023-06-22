AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was left seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. on June 21, a 45-year-old man was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on State Route 66. Before passing Sandkuhl Road in Auglaize County, the man drove off the right side of the road, landing overturned in a ditch.

EMS crews brought the man to a local hospital before he was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.