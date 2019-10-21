Motorcycle crash sends 2 to the hospital

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday following a motorcycle accident in Vandalia.

According to Vandalia Police, a man and a women were traveling when they lost control and crashed at the intersection of Little York Road and Poe Avenue.

There’s no word on the extent of their injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.

