DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m.

OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Scarff Road was closed to traffic for about two hours. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and New Carlisle Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.