Motorcycle crash closes Little York Road in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Little York Road was closed Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 7 am Thursday in the 4300 block of Little York Road in Vandalia. Vandalia Police dispatch told 2 NEWS Little York Road is closed between Johnson Station and Brown School Road. Dispatchers did not have any additional information.

