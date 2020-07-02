Breaking News
Motorcycle crash closes Little York Road in Vandalia
Motorcycle crash closes Little York Road in Vandalia

Little York Road was closed Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Little York Road was closed Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 7 am Thursday in the 4300 block of Little York Road in Vandalia. Vandalia Police dispatch told 2 NEWS Little York Road is closed between Johnson Station and Brown School Road. Dispatchers did not have any additional information.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

